Georgia's Depth Proving to be a Major Factor

Georgia football has been dealing with a long list of injuries that only continues to grow as the season progresses but the team has not allowed those injuries to hold them back

Georgia's list of injuries has only continued to grow since the beginning of the season at nearly every position, but Georgia has not allowed those injuries to slow them down. As they currently sit as the No. 1 ranked team, their depth plays a major role in earning that ranking.

Head coach, Kirby Smart, provided an injury update on Monday, and some new faces popped up on the list after their matchup with Auburn. Both offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, and safety Christopher Smith, went down with injuries during the game bringing the total up to 14 players currently dealing with injuries. However, those injuries are not expected to cause either to miss major playing time.

When dealing with as many injuries as Georgia has had to withstand this season, it is extremely pivotal for the guys next in line to step up and deliver in a time of need if you plan to stay on track for a national title run, and that's exactly what Georgia has seen from their players six weeks in.

Redshirt freshman, Sedrick Van Pran, is answering the call at center after Warren Ericson was moved to right guard in week one when Tate Ratledge went down with a season-ending injury. Stetson Bennett is filling the void at quarterback to allow JT Daniels to rest up and get healthy. While freshmen Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers lead Georgia's production at receiver, softening the blow of multiple injuries to top returning receivers. Even current walk-on safety, Dan Jackson, gives Georgia a good look at the position when his number is called.

It would have been very easy for Georgia to use injuries as an excuse. Still, instead, they have adapted to the situation, and players have chosen to take advantage of their opportunities and make the most of them. Things like that are what make great teams.

Situations like these demonstrate why coach Smart and his staff heavily emphasize recruiting high-caliber players at every position every year.

The old saying goes, "control what you can control," and injuries are not something you can control in regards to such a physically demanding sport like football, but you can control how your players respond and how prepared they are when their time to shine on the field comes. The response that this Georgia team has had to their slew of injuries has played a major role in their success this season and will be key the rest of the way to accomplishing the goal of competing for a national title.

