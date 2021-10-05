Should UGA Be Concerned About Receivers?

With the recent pile-up of injuries at receiver, does Georgia need to be concerned?

Dating back to the beginning of fall camp, Georgia's receiver position has been ravaged by injuries. Even before summer workouts, Georgia lost top playmaker George Pickens in the spring to a torn ACL. Pickens joined Dominick Blaylock and Kearis Jackson on the injury list recovering from offseason knee surgeries.

Now five games into the 2021 season, things haven't gotten much better for Georgia's wide-outs. Pickens and Blaylock have yet to see snaps this season, while Kearis Jackson is still limited to most of his snaps coming on special teams. However, new names have joined them on the list in recent weeks, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, and Arian Smith. Smart even acknowledged some concern about the lack of depth in his latest press conference.

The one thing that worries you and is beyond anyone's control is depth at wideout. I've never had six, maybe seven, healthy receivers when you're playing three receivers down. That part is not anyone's job other than getting guys healthy."

Georgia's depth is being tested with younger players, which inevitably leads to mistakes being made and experiencing growing pains. Freshman Adonai Mitchell and redshirt freshman Ladd McConkey are being thrust into starting roles. While both are performing well above expectations, questions remain about how Georgia's offense will handle the adversity of facing a team that can keep up offensively or a defense that takes away the run game.

The status of Rosemy-Jacksaint and Smith is still up in the air, with no hint from Kirby Smart at this time of whether or not they will receive some reinforcements at the position.

What could help Georgia out in the upcoming three-game stretch that could see Georgia face three ranked opponents is the re-emergence of Darnell Washington. The sophomore tight end missed the first four games to a foot injury that occurred during fall camp and was limited in Saturday's win against Arkansas. The expectation is for Washington to see more in-game reps at tight end, providing Georgia with another pass-catching threat alongside Brock Bowers at tight end.

