JUST IN: Giants Bench Former Georgia QB Jake Fromm

    •
    December 26, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Giants Bench Former Georgia QB Jake Fromm

    After struggling through three quarters of play the Giants have benched the former Georgia quarterback.
    Author:

    Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm's first career NFL start is ending as the Giants decided to bench the former Georgia product after just three-quarters of play in his NFL debut start.

    Former starter Mike Glennon is replacing Fromm with over five minutes left in the third quarter as the Eagles lead the Giants 13-3. Fromm's benching came after completing just six of his seventeen passes, throwing for 25-yards and one interception. 

    In relief of then starter Mike Glennon, Fromm entered the Giants 20 to 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. Fromm completed 6 of 12 throws for 82 yards following a Mike Glennon performance that yielded just 99 yards on 13 of 24 attempts and 3 INTs. It wasn't a great day for anyone on the New York Giants offense, but it was Fromm who showed signs of life and competence.

    Fromm's performance at the time gained praise from Giants head coach Joe Judge and even the man he replaced at the time, Mike Glennon. With Glennon now entering the game in place of the struggling Fromm, the Giants will once again start looking to name a new starter for the rest of the season. 

