Halftime Report: Georgia Dominating TCU in National Championship

The first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game felt more like a coronation for Georgia, than a title game between equal foes.

The two MVPS of the Peach Bowl, Stetson Bennett and Javon Bullard, had massive first halves for Georgia.

Stetson Bennett threw for 213 yards and 2 touchdowns, setting the Georgia single-season record along the way.

The Bulldogs were relentless on both sides of the ball, averaging 9.3 yards per play on their way to a 31-point lead. Defensively, Georgia got after TCU quarterback Max Duggan, sacking the Heisman Finalist three times and intercepting him twice.

Per ESPN's Stats & Info, Stetson Bennett became just the third quarterback to run for multiple touchdowns in a BCS/CFP Title Game. The other two being Vince Young and Craig Krenzel.

Multiple players had huge performances in the game's first two periods. Brock Bowers hauled in 5 receptions for 102 yards. Ladd McConkey wasn't far behind, catching 4 balls for 74 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown from Bennett.

The Dawgs ran 141 yards on the ground, led by Kenny McIntosh (43 yards), Stetson Bennett (39 yards), and Kendall Milton (25 yards). Bennett punched in 2 on the ground, while Milton found the end zone late in the half.

Georgia sets the record for the most points in the first half of a College Football Playoff National Championship with 38. The previous record was held by 2020 Alabama (35).

Defensively, Georgia was all over TCU. Javon Bullard came up with two huge interceptions, while Mykel Williams and Bear Alexander, both freshman, came up with sacks.

TCU's lone score of the first half came after Georgia busted a coverage, allowing Derius Davis to get behind the defense for a 60-yard gain.

Georgia is just two quarters away from becoming the first team to win back-to-back national titles since 2011 & 2012 Alabama. Follow along for updates.

