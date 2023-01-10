Live Updates: College Football National Championship - Georgia vs TCU

For the 2nd year in a row, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have reached the National Championship. After last weeks "instant-classic" victory over Ohio State, the Bulldogs are now 3-0 in the semifinals round of the Playoff, and 4-1 overall, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last season.

But before the Dawgs can repeat last year's successes, they will have to take down the 13-1 TCU Horned Frogs. TCU is coming off of an upset victory over No.2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and would love nothing more than to cap off its cinderella season with a National Title.

The Horned Frogs, led by Heisman finalist Max Duggan have grown extremely familiar playing the "underdog" role this season. Tonight's matchup will be no different as Georgia currently sits as a 13 point favorite to win the game.

Pregame Notes:

1st Quarter

(11:01) Stetson Bennett rushes for a 21 yard touchdown. Georgia leads 7-0

(6:51) Jack Podlesney kicks a 24 yard field goal. Georgia leads 10-0

(5:45) Max duggan scores on a 5 yard touchdown rush. Georgia leads 10-7

2nd Quarter

(8:46) Stetson Bennett rushes for 6 yard touchdown. Georgia leads 24-7

(1:19) Kendall Milton rushes for a 1 yard touchdown. Georgia leads 31-7

(00:26) AD Mitchell catches a 22 yard touchdown. Georgia leads 38-7

3rd Quarter

(10:52) Brock Bowers catches a 22 yard touchdown reception. Georgia leads 45-7

(2:17) Ladd McConkey catches a 14 yard touchdown pass. Georgia leads 52-7

4th Quarter

(9:24) Branson Robinson rushes for 1 yard touchdown. Georgia leads 59-7

(7:23) Branson Robinson rushes for a 26 yard touchdown. Georgia leads 65-7

