Skip to main content

Live Updates: College Football National Championship - Georgia vs TCU

Updates as No.1 Georgia takes on No.3 TCU in the National Championship

For the 2nd year in a row, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have reached the National Championship. After last weeks "instant-classic" victory over Ohio State, the Bulldogs are  now 3-0 in the semifinals round of the Playoff, and 4-1 overall, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last season.

But before the Dawgs can repeat last year's successes, they will have to take down the 13-1 TCU Horned Frogs. TCU is coming off of an upset victory over No.2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and would love nothing more than to cap off its cinderella season with a National Title.

The Horned Frogs, led by Heisman finalist Max Duggan have grown extremely familiar playing the "underdog" role this season. Tonight's matchup will be no different as Georgia currently sits as a 13 point favorite to win the game.

Pregame Notes:

1st Quarter

  • (11:01) Stetson Bennett rushes for a 21 yard touchdown. Georgia leads 7-0
  • (6:51) Jack Podlesney kicks a 24 yard field goal. Georgia leads 10-0
  • (5:45) Max duggan scores on a 5 yard touchdown rush. Georgia leads 10-7

2nd Quarter

  • (8:46) Stetson Bennett rushes for 6 yard touchdown. Georgia leads 24-7
  • (1:19) Kendall Milton rushes for a 1 yard touchdown. Georgia leads 31-7
  • (00:26) AD Mitchell catches a 22 yard touchdown. Georgia leads 38-7

3rd Quarter

  • (10:52) Brock Bowers catches a 22 yard touchdown reception. Georgia leads 45-7
  • (2:17) Ladd McConkey catches a 14 yard touchdown pass. Georgia leads 52-7

4th Quarter

(9:24) Branson Robinson rushes for 1 yard touchdown. Georgia leads 59-7

Scroll to Continue

Read More

(7:23) Branson Robinson rushes for a 26 yard touchdown. Georgia leads 65-7

How to Watch Georgia vs TCU

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_4728
News

Kirby Smart Talks the Significance of Georgia Finishing Undefeated

By Jonathan Williams
20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_4615-X4
News

Everything Kirby Smart Had to Say Following Georgia's National Title Win

By Christian Goeckel
3M6A6582
News

LOOK: Photo Gallery From National Title Win over TCU

By Brooks Austin
AB6I3805-X4
Football

Javon Bullard Shines in the Biggest Moments Once Again

By Christian Goeckel
Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Javon Bullard post National Title Presser
News

WATCH: Kirby Smart and Stetson Bennett Press Conference After National Title

By Jonathan Williams
AH2I7900-X4
News

Kirby Smart Calls Stetson Bennett the "Greatest Dawg of All Time"

By Christian Goeckel
3M6A4600
News

What TCU's Sonny Dykes Had to Say Following National Title Loss

By Christian Goeckel
AB6I3657-X4
News

Georgia Becomes First Team to Repeat in Playoff Era

By Christian Goeckel