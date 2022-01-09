Injury Report: Georgia Good to Go Health-Wise

For the second straight game, Georgia will be at near full strength health wise.

The only real concern for Georgia following the win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl was the status of true freshman standout Brock Bowers. The Napa, California, native was dealing with a shoulder injury that Smart revealed he's been dealing with all season.

Judging by Smart's tone and answer when asked it about again on Monday, Georgia's head coach didn't seem worried about the status of Bowers. The freshman tight end leads Georgia in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns. After going for 139 yards receiving and a touchdown on ten receptions in the SEC Championship against Alabama, Georgia will certainly be happy to have its dynamic weapon available.

"[Bowers is] good. He was good in the game. That same shoulder has bothered him all year, to be honest. It's not like it's something new that just came up. It bothers him from time to time at practice.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (COVID) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - IN

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - IN

DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - IN

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, Ladd McConkey (undisclosed) - IN

WR, George Pickens (COVID) - IN

Brock Bowers (Shoulder) - IN

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

