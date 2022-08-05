Three former Georgia Bulldogs' kicked off the 2022 NFL preseason in the NFL's Hall of Fame game annually held in Canton, Ohio, which is home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Second-year cornerback Tyson Campbell, No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker, and fifth-round running back Zamir White all saw action on the field Thursday night. Both Walker and White impressed in their snaps, as the rookies were the big focus for Georgia fans as the two faced off on opposing teams, White with the Raiders and Walker with the Jaguars, respectively.

Despite not trotting out their starting offense, Jaguars' head coach Doug Pederson sent out the first-team defense, where both Walker and Campbell featured. It did not take long for Walker to get social media buzzing, as the top draft pick from this past April drove the opposing linemen into the backfield, where the rookie defensive end would get his arm on the quarterback, forcing an incompletion.

A drive later, Walker would record his first NFL sack, which also paired as his first tackle as he sacked former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

The former Bulldog on the opposing team, Zamir White, made the most of his first NFL carry, gaining 14-yards.

That turned out to be just the beginning of a night where White created some buzz of his own with some impressive runs along with taking a half screen for a 19-yard gain.

The rookie running back led the Raiders in rushing with 52 yards on eleven carries as the predominant ball carrier with the Raiders' second unit.

