Jacob Eason in "Drivers Seat" For Starting Job with Colts

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Jacob Eason Remains QB1 Despite Early Struggles

Following Carson Wentz's injury, former Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason remains at the top of the quarterback depth chart for the Indianapolis Colts.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Georgia quarterback, Jacob Eason, has been playing the role of starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts at practice following an injury to the team's starter, Carson Wentz. According to reports, Eason remains atop of the depth chart but it has not been pretty for the young gunslinger. 

Colts head coach, Frank Reich, said he plans to keep Eason in the driver's seat but former sixth-round pick, Sam Ehlinger, is forcing a very tough decision to be made. 

Throughout the experiment, Eason has shown flashes of his ridiculous arm talent and continues to show improvement with each day of practice, but Ehlinger has done a better overall job of playing with anticipation and being the better passer between the two. 

Eason's practice on Sunday got off to a rocky start as he only completed 3-6 passes including an interception in which he overthrew his receiver across the middle of the field. He would quickly rebound though by going 4-4 in his next rep. 

When Reich was asked if Ehlinger could possibly emerge as the new starting quarterback he said, “Fair question, because [Ehlinger] has looked good. But, right now, our plan is to put Jacob in the driver’s seat. Sam is getting a lot of reps. They’ll keep competing. This is a competition. … Jacob is making good progress as well.” 

The Colts are currently scheduled to have their first preseason game on August 15th and by the sound of things, Eason will continue to work with the first-team offense. However, if Ehlinger continues to perform well in practice Eason's window of opportunity could be closed very shortly. 

There is no doubt that Eason possesses all of the tools that are required to start in the NFL, but if he doesn't start playing with better consistency and decision making if he plans on becoming a starter on Sundays. If he fails to do so he very well could find himself on the sidelines yet again for the upcoming football season. 

You May Also Like

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

Georgia Football Finishes Recruiting Weekend Period Strong 

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

USATSI_16528461
News

Jacob Eason in "Drivers Seat" For Starting Job with Colts

AD0C2FE6-CB29-4359-A177-797EEE54DB57
News

LOOK: First Look at UGA's New Faces In Action

USATSI_12563410
News

Georgia Ranked Biggest Underachiever In College Football

jake-fromm-justin-fields-georgia-kirby-smart
News

Jake Fromm Earns Praises from Buffalo Bills Head Coach

download
News

Former Player Throws Name in the Hat for Special Teams Coordinator

AC805D52-06CD-44DA-9367-38159BE82C8D
Recruiting

Travis Shaw Hints at Potential Commitment

C56267AD-835F-4C78-89D2-982A297C2653
News

Latest on Ericson, Who’s up next?

ericson_warren
News

Warren Ericson Injured During Fall Camp