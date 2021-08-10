Jacob Eason in "Drivers Seat" For Starting Job with Colts

Following Carson Wentz's injury, former Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason remains at the top of the quarterback depth chart for the Indianapolis Colts.

Former Georgia quarterback, Jacob Eason, has been playing the role of starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts at practice following an injury to the team's starter, Carson Wentz. According to reports, Eason remains atop of the depth chart but it has not been pretty for the young gunslinger.

Colts head coach, Frank Reich, said he plans to keep Eason in the driver's seat but former sixth-round pick, Sam Ehlinger, is forcing a very tough decision to be made.

Throughout the experiment, Eason has shown flashes of his ridiculous arm talent and continues to show improvement with each day of practice, but Ehlinger has done a better overall job of playing with anticipation and being the better passer between the two.

Eason's practice on Sunday got off to a rocky start as he only completed 3-6 passes including an interception in which he overthrew his receiver across the middle of the field. He would quickly rebound though by going 4-4 in his next rep.

When Reich was asked if Ehlinger could possibly emerge as the new starting quarterback he said, “Fair question, because [Ehlinger] has looked good. But, right now, our plan is to put Jacob in the driver’s seat. Sam is getting a lot of reps. They’ll keep competing. This is a competition. … Jacob is making good progress as well.”

The Colts are currently scheduled to have their first preseason game on August 15th and by the sound of things, Eason will continue to work with the first-team offense. However, if Ehlinger continues to perform well in practice Eason's window of opportunity could be closed very shortly.

There is no doubt that Eason possesses all of the tools that are required to start in the NFL, but if he doesn't start playing with better consistency and decision making if he plans on becoming a starter on Sundays. If he fails to do so he very well could find himself on the sidelines yet again for the upcoming football season.

