OFFICIAL: Jaheim Singletary is a Dawg

Jaheim Singletary is making it official as he is signing the dotted line on his National Letter of Intent, making him a Georgia Bulldog, locking down one of the top prospects out of the Sunshine State.

A former Ohio State Buckeyes commit stepped away from his pledge to the Big Ten power at the beginning of August after joining their recruiting class in January of 2021. Singletary spent the summer taking visits to other programs; once the NCAA lifted the almost 16 months recruiting dead period, Georgia and Miami both were able to host the five-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

A former life-long Florida fan is now on his way to becoming a Bulldog, adding to one of Kirby Smart’s most talented defensive back classes in his time in Athens. ).

After watching the five-star defensive back in January of 2021, SI All-American’s John Garcia had this to say of the former Buckeyes commit.

“Singletary is one of these big body DB’s who can actually play corner," Garcia said. "That sounds simple, but not a lot of legit 6-foot-2 prospects can turn, run and locate the football like he can. Ironically enough, the last one from Jacksonville you could say that about was current Buckeye consensus All-American Shaun Wade. There are some similarities there. Jahiem is longer and more explosive than Wade was as a high school junior, but Jaheim also played better competition comparatively. He’s a legit, elite SI All-American candidate with true corner skills. At his size, no more than three or four kids in the 2021 cycle were under consideration with that skillset. Singletary has experience playing inside as well. Historically, OSU likes to start these guys inside - Jeff Okudah, Shaun Wade and others did that. Singletary slides right in as that next man up. He needs to add weight (he's a little thin, but just a junior in high school) and he missed some time with an injury. He's still a little raw technically, but the traits are there. I can’t emphasize enough that he can play corner at that size … he can play elsewhere if need be, but he's got cornerback skills first and foremost. This is a huge grab for the Buckeyes."

