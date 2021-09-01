Jake Fromm Receives New Life in NFL

The Buffalo Bills have signed Jake Fromm on to their practice squad for the 2021 season.

News broke Tuesday that former Georgia Football quarterback turned Buffalo Bill, Jake Fromm was being released by the team. And it hasn't taken long for him to find a home, and it happens to be the same one. The Bills have signed Fromm on to their practice squad for the 2021 season.

This following the 2020 season where Fromm made the roster but was made the COVID QB where he was placed in isolation for the entire season. He practiced alone, he watched film alone, and he worked out alone.

Now, he's no longer on the roster and will become a free agent. behind Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky in Buffalo.

Fromm being cut from the roster wasn't a surprise considering they signed both Davis Webb and Mitch Trubisky in the offseason. Though considering how fondly their general manager Brandon Beane spoke of Fromm, it shouldn't be a shock to see them keep him on the roster even in a practice squad fashion.

Beane:

“What a weird year we set Jake Fromm up with, unintentionally. In the COVID world, he’s drafted, and Jake did a heck of a job to have to go through a season sitting away from all of his teammates and every meeting including the quarterback room. In practice, he’s working out in the weight room by himself and coming back for the team periods. He’s literally going through his motions 30 yards away from what Josh and Barkley were doing. You know, what a tough deal for him but he handled it and matured.”

Beane went on to say how excited he was to see him grow, this being his first opportunity to really play in a game. He was already impressed with his game-winning drive and fourth down throw against Detroit. Beane finished by saying “ya know, he’s not the biggest or the strongest guy but he’s got that “it” factor.”

Jake Fromm finished the final preseason game going 10/16 for 87 Yards through the air and had 3 rushes for 17 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Those 17 yards were enough to lead a pass-heavy Bills team in rushing.

