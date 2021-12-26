Jake Fromm to Make First Career Start Sunday for Giants

Former Georgia Football quarterback Jake Fromm will be making his first career NFL start for the New York Giants as they take on the NFC East foe Philadephia Eagles.

Former Georgia Football quarterback Jake Fromm will be making his first career NFL start for the New York Giants as they take on the NFC East foe Philadephia Eagles. The Eagles have won five of seven games while the Giants have been on a skid as of late with their starting quarterback, Daniels Jones likely shut down for the season with a neck injury.

Fromm entered the Giants 20 to 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday in replace of then starter Mike Glennon. Fromm completed 6 of 12 throws for 82 yards following a Mike Glennon performance that yielded just 99 yards on 13 of 24 attempts and 3 INTs. It wasn't a great day for anyone on the New York Giants offense, but it was Fromm who showed signs of life and competence.

"We got to a point in the game where I wanted to see what Jake could do," coach Joe Judge said. "We weren't doing enough moving the ball otherwise, so I wanted to make sure I had the chance to see Jake, and that will obviously open up a conversation about what we're going to do this week. We'll talk about it as a staff and we'll make the best decision for the team."

Even the veteran backup Mike Glennon praised Fromm after a performance that could cost Glennon his starting job.

"He did a good job," said Glennon. "I mean, I believe it's the first time he's played in an NFL game, moved the ball down the field. Did some good things."

The Giants haven't made an official statement about the situation, but things are pointing in the direction of the Giants starting Jake Fromm potentially for the remainder of the season according to reports.

