James Cook Impressing Early In Bills Camp

Running back James Cook is reportedly turning heads during training camp with the Buffalo Bills.

Georgia fans knew running back James Cook would likely have a successful NFL career, but it appears the professional ranks are just catching on.

Albert Breer of the MMQB has been making rounds across the country to report on various teams during training camp. He recently visited the Buffalo Bills and heard some positive buzz surrounding the former Georgia tailback.

Some around the league thought Cook might immediately contend for a rotational role in camp. The Bills are a forward-thinking offense that tries to put stress on defenses vertically, and Cook fits right into that equation.

His three-down ability has stood out early, as quarterback Josh Allen has proven he is more than willing to find his backs out of the backfield. Cook shined at Georgia when the Bulldogs schemed him into the passing game to help him find the open field.

Cook’s older brother Dalvin found similar success early in his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He wasn’t slated for a significant role coming out of college but continually made plays in the preseason that forced the coaching staff’s hand.

James’ stock should only increase when live-action games begin. NFL offenses emphasize the ability to do multiple things out of various looks, and Cook’s diverse skillset is a perfect match.

