One of the top safeties in the 2023 class has just announced his college decision. Joenel Aguero, a four-star safety prospect formerly of IMG Academy and now of St. John's Prep in Lynn, Massachusetts, is closing out his recruitment.

After being seen as a "Georgia-lean" for quite some time, the recruitment started to tighten up following the hiring of Mario Cristobal at the University of Miami, who would then hire former Georgia defensive backs' coach Jahmile Addae to his staff this offseason.

Despite the hard push from the Hurricanes, Georgia was able to land a commitment from the former IMG Academy prospect, giving the Bulldogs their 15th commitment this cycle, and the third commitment this week, following the decisions of Jamaal Jarrett and Kelton Smith.

Aguero ranks as the number three safety in the 2023 recruiting class and 43rd overall prospect nationally according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

On a field with dozens of Power 5 football players last fall, when SI All American's John Garcia went to see American Heritage play IMG Academy — two of the nation's most elite programs — Garcia left most impressed with Aguero. Saying this of the young prospect:

"DB Joenel Aguero (2023) worked multiple spots in the IMG secondary and filled in as the signal-caller at safety after Wilson's ejection. The junior has good length and is already filled out and he's armed with a smooth backpedal and foot quickness, but his range was how he flashed brightest late in the game. Aguero thwarted the best scoring attempt for AHS in the game's final minutes, breaking from the hash to the pylon by the time Murphy completed a quick drop in time to dislodge a one-handed attempt from Inniss."

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Troy Bowles, LB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

