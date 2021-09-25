Jordan Davis: "I Just Want To Play My Heart Out"

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis is one of the best defenders in America, and his postgame interview showed fans why so many rave about No. 99.

Head coach Kirby Smart consistently praises defensive tackle Jordan Davis for being one of Georgia's best leaders, and Davis' postgame interview validated Smart's praise.

Davis only played nine snaps today, mainly because he didn't have to play any more than that. Georgia got out to a 21-0 lead just five minutes into the contest against Vanderbilt, which effectively ended No. 99's day.

He was interviewed after the game, and Davis talked about his personal mindset heading into every game.

"It's just being around my brothers. I just want to play my heart out, whatever I do. I only played nine snaps today, but even those nine snaps, I want to make sure that I'm affecting plays."

Davis is the most important player on this defense. Opposing offenses spend the entire week trying to gameplan around him, and Davis still finds ways to cause disruption. He is the anchor of Georgia's run defense for the past three seasons and is coming into his own as a pass rusher.

Georgia has allowed 20 points through four games, meaning that they are allowing just five points per game. Statistically speaking, they are the nation's best defense by far. Davis spoke on how this defense doesn't let the attention get to their head and emphasized that the most important thing is how much work they put in week to week.

"Just play. Every Monday, we go in the doctor's office, we fix what we need to fix, and we want to put games back to back. Next week we'll fix what we need to fix, we didn't play a perfect game, and we want to make sure we play close to perfect.”

