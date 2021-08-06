WATCH: JT Daniels Moving Conversation About Mental Health

Georgia quarterback opened up on the importance of his mental health in an interview with Marty and McGee on SEC Network.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Marty Smith and Ryan McGee on their SEC Network show Marty & McGee, Georgia starting quarterback JT Daniels took the time to talk about what he learned in the last three years.

"I learned a lot about myself, and I handled adversity that I hadn't handled before. Like my trajectory in high school was pretty much straight up, I was Gatorade National Player of the Year, then I went to college and went straight down. I was a starter my freshman year and went 5-7; I didn't play too good. The next year I tear my ACL, and then at the start of 2020, I end up in Georgia, which is a great place, I love Georgia, and I am not playing. I feel like I am mentally ready, but they say my knee is not ready, so I got to keep battling and battling; then, I got an opportunity, and I think I did a good job taking it."

Daniels would say that he learned he "was capable" of handling adversity after years of never having to face the adversity he went through in his first three seasons at the college level.

The Georgia quarterback will enter the 2021 season as the starting quarterback, not having to face the adversity or pressure of competing in a position battle for the starting job.

