Kelee Ringo Posts Insane Speed at Workouts

Georgia fans have long awaited the debut of former five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo since his arrival on campus in the summer of 2020.

After undergoing shoulder surgery to repair a labrum ligament, Ringo is fully healthy and looking to make waves this fall for Georgia as one of their starting corners. Replacing Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes will be quite the task, but if offseason workouts are any indication, Ringo is going to be a star.

According to Ringo's Instagram story, he was clocked at 22.3 mph during practice this week. That was faster than any player on the team, followed closely by wide receiver Arian Smith at 21.9 mph.

At the Adidas All-American practices last spring — the last we've seen publicly of Ringo — he was as dominant in one-on-ones as any corner could possibly be. He ran in lockstep with the nation's top wide receivers and at times almost seemed uninterested and untested. That is until he was matched up against Arik Gilbert.

Gilbert was the Gatorade Player of the Year for a reason. He's the most physically impressive talent in the country. At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, he's entirely too fast to be guarded by linebackers, and he's too big and strong for corners. Ringo was the only player in one-on-ones that gave him any issues at all.

I compare him to Patrick Peterson. Granted, Peterson is essentially a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was one of the best corners in college football history, but that's the type of talent we are talking about with Ringo. Peterson was the original big-bodied corner. At 6-foot-2 and built like a safety with world-class track speed, he paved the way for much larger cornerbacks.

Here's the film comparison between the two:

You may also like

Arik Gilbert Announces Transfer Decision

Gunner Stockton Talks Commitment, Who's Next?

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.