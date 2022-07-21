Kirby Smart is "Excited" about Freshman Mykel Williams

During the 2022 recruiting cycle, the Bulldogs enrolled 30 new members into the football program and a class that was littered with talent. One of them is defensive lineman, Mykel Williams, who was the highest-rated recruit that the Bulldogs signed this past year, and head coach Kirby Smart is excited for what is to come out of Williams.

The head coach went on to say:

"The number one thing that stands out about Mykel is his work ethic. You never hear anything about him academically. I look out my window and I see him out there doing an extra after every practice, left work the other day on a Sunday and he's out there hitting a sled on Sunday. So guys, when you got a freshman that's out there on Sunday on his own, on turf, 115 degrees out there, and he's out there striking a sled, something special, and he's talented. I'm excited for him. I can't say what his role is going to be right now. Because I don't know fully what which way we'll use him where we'll play him but he's a great athlete. He's a great young man. He comes from a great family and a great program."

Kirby Smart once made the statement to his football team during last season, "We're not just practicing to beat somebody. We're practicing to beat everybody." That appears to be the exact mindset that Williams has adopted since his arrival to Georgia, and is hungry to possibly make a statement during his first year with the Bulldogs.

Georgia experienced quite a few departures from their defensive line during the offseason with several players making the decision to head off to the NFL, so hearing Kirby Smart praise a young player like Williams the way he did creates the belief that Georgia's defensive line room is still in good hands and will be for the foreseeable future.

Williams may not be an every-down player on defense in his first year, but his relentless work ethic has him poised to become a valuable player for the Bulldogs sooner rather than later.

