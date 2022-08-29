When Dan Lanning spoke to the media last Thursday, he opted not to reveal his deck of cards regarding the quarterback position.

"When you guys see that first snap, we'll see who's out there on the field; I'm not playing quarterback, I'll tell you that." - Dan Lanning

The Oregon Ducks have three capable quarterbacks on the roster this season; all were considered to be in the running for this fall's starting job as the signal-caller. Yet, who was the likeliest pick to trot out with the Ducks' offense this Saturday seems pretty well-known.

The Auburn transfer Bo Nix has reunited with his former offensive coordinator from his freshman year at Auburn, widely considered to be his best season as a starter, Kenny Dillingham. That fact and the optics of bringing in an experienced quarterback from the transfer portal make it clear who was the frontrunner all along.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart iterated that same clarity on Monday when he met with the media.

“That doesn’t really impact anything for us. I know who the quarterback’s going to be. So I’m not worried about that.” - Kirby Smart on Dan Lanning not naming a starting QB

One can only assume Smart thinks Bo Nix will be the starting quarterback come Saturday. However, if he is the starter, Smart and Georgia already share a ton of familiarity with the former five-star quarterback out of Pinson Valley, Alabama.

In his past three starts against a Georgia defense, the former Auburn Tiger is 0-3, throwing for 639 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while completing 56% of his passes.

