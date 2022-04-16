Kirby Smart Lays to Rest Any Potential QB Discussions

Following an electric performance from backup quarterback Carson Beck during G-Day, Kirby Smart made it known, the team knows who the starter is.

Georgia Football and a quarterback controversy.

A forbidden love story that seems to always rear its head. Even when national title-winning quarterbacks are returning for a sixth year in college, all it takes is a dynamite scrimmage from one of the many other talented quarterbacks on the roster for doubt to creep in around Stetson Bennett in some sectors of the Georgia support system.

Saturday's G-Day scrimmage brought us exactly that. Following a spring practice period that featured plenty of admiration of Carson Beck's performance during practice, Beck followed up with a clean G-Day performance. With a team-high 246 yards through the air without a turnover and a true command of the offense, Beck more than earned a shout after Saturday's scrimmage.

He's a very talented quarterback, one that Kirby Smart has been thoroughly adamant about the belief in Beck to be a winning and capable starting quarterback for Georgia. But Kirby Smart still took the time to make it known, this football team knows who the starting quarterback of this football team is, and it's Stetson Bennett IV.

"I don't have to announce that Stetson Bennett is our starting quarterback. Our team knows that Stetson is our quarterback."

