Kirby Smart Shares Initial Thoughts on TCU

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart joined ESPN’s College GameDay on Tuesday to discuss his team’s upcoming appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Host Rece Davis asked Smart what the challenge was in re-energizing his team after an extremely emotional win over Ohio State.

"Winning a ring. Ya know, that’s the motivation, and you’ve got to get over [the Ohio State] win quick and get on to the next one. Fortunately, we have a little time, in terms of we don’t have the seven day turnaround we had coming back from Pasadena, back in 2017 or 2018, whenever it was, but it’s going to be a quick turnaround. You’re used to having twenty eight days, and now this thing slides to seven to eight days. It already feels like it's upon us right now."

Smart updated some of the injuries Georgia suffered. David Pollack, a Georgia legend and now an ESPN college football analyst, asked Smart what his message to his team was in the locker room at the Peach Bowl.

"I told them they’re resilient. Ya know, the number one quality you want in a football team is heart and character, and both [Georgia and TCU] embody those things. I mean, they’ve had a ton of comebacks in really tight ball games; our team has come back and fought in the fourth quarter. I mean, I think when you start looking at the character and the kind of identity of these two teams, they mirror each other, in terms of the leadership at the quarterback position and the heart and souls of the teams. So, just tell ‘em I was proud of the way they competed, and we got to come in here today and see the doctor and get some stuff fixed."

