Kirby Smart: "You're Either Elite Or Your Not"

The Georgia Bulldogs took down the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, and in his postgame interview, head coach Kirby Smart said several revealing things.

Smart preached throughout the week that Georgia had to focus on the job at hand while this was a highly anticipated matchup. When asked what he saw from his team against the Tigers, Smart replied:

"You're either elite or your not. That's what we've been saying all camp. You're either elite or your not. And tonight we played a really good game defensively, and look guys, Clemson's got an unbelievable team, but I'm so proud of our university to come in this atmosphere, in their backyard where they play the ACC Championship Game, and come here and win this game."

There were many points where Georgia could have rested on their laurels throughout the game and allowed Clemson to find their way back into the game. Instead, the Bulldogs continued to bring pressure and found ways to disrupt Clemson offensively.

The Georgia defensive line proved to be the difference in the game. They complied seven sacks as a unit and consistently put pressure on quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

Smart made sure to emphasize that this game was not the end all be all for this team. He said they would enjoy the win but had to refocus at the start of the week to prepare for the UAB Blazers, who come to Athens on September 11.

This was a monumental win for the Bulldogs, but it appears that they will remain focused on the road ahead, in large part due to their head coach.