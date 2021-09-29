LATEST: Arkansas's KJ Jefferson Status Questionable Ahead of Matchup with UGA

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson has been one of the most talked-about storylines of the young college football season, and headed into a matchup with Georgia, his status is up in the air.

Arkansas has been one of the biggest storylines in college football to start the season. The feel-good story of a football team that went (2-10) three seasons ago, without a single SEC victory, now ranked No. 8 and headed to Athens, Georgia to take on the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs.

It's a tremendous story for all involved, including Georgia fans that loved former offensive line coach turned Razorback head coach Sam Pittman.

A lot of their team success this season has derived from their quarterback, KJ Jefferson who has led them to a flawless record, beating ranked opponents in Texas and Texas A&M. He's an integral part of their passing game of course, averaging 18.3 yards per completion on the year. Though he's an even bigger portion of their run-game on an offense that is averaging 262.3 yards per game on the ground — good enough for 7th in the country.

However, heading into Saturday's Noon kickoff, Jefferson's status is up in the air according to reports. On Monday when he spoke to the media, Sam Pittman said that Jefferson "Should be good to go" come Saturday.

Wednesday, however, he declined to comment about the status of his star quarterback.

Jefferson is currently dealing with a knee injury he suffered during the 20 to 10 victory over Texas A&M last Saturday. Pittman said that he was sore, and would likely be limited throughout the week but should be good come game time.

And it's not just Jefferson either.

Treylon Burks, their No. 1 receiver and explosive deep threat — something their offense has become dependent upon — has been limited in practice as well.

Over the last two games Burks has totaled 294 yards on 9 receptions. That's an average of 32.6 yards per reception.

Georgia is currently an 18.5 point favorite heading into the contest.

Georgia Remains No. 2 Team In AP Poll

College GameDay is Coming To Athens

