Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seems to like the idea of playing with former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens.

The NFL Draft is just a week away and will feature several Bulldogs over the four day spectacle. Fourteen former Bulldogs took to Indianapolis, Indiana, in March, this time not for the national championship game but rather a "job interview," otherwise known as the NFL Combine.

Out of the 14 guys who participated in the on-field drills throughout the four-day event, few boosted their draft stock more than former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. He ran a shocking 4.43 forty-yard dash time just a little under a year after tearing his ACL in spring practice. Pair his forty-time and his 33-inch vertical jump; not many bring the natural attributes of Pickens at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds.

After strong performances at the combine and Georgia's Pro-Day, Pickens is in the conversation as one of the top wide receivers in a stacked draft class at his position. The former Hoover, Alabama, native is not only catching the attention of NFL scouts and executives as even a certain NFL quarterback took to Twitter to voice his support of potentially playing with Pickens.

Jackson is seen as one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League (NFL) today. He certainly wouldn't mind seeing his Baltimore Ravens' front office take a chance on drafting the former Bulldog receiver Pickens.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.