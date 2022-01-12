BREAKING: Lawson Luckie Commits to Georgia

The class of 2023 just might be the class of the legacy for the University of Georgia and they've added another. Lawson Luckie, a 2023 tight end out of Norcross High.

The class of 2023 just might be the class of the legacy for the University of Georgia. You know about the commitment from Pearce Spurlin, a young man whose family has a long history at Georgia. You've heard about Justin Benton, the son of Phillip Benton who was teammates with Kirby Smart. You've read about Justice Haynes, the son of Verron Haynes. And now, Lawson Luckie has entered the picture for Georgia in the class of 2023.

Lawson's father, Mike was one of three Luckie Triplets to play for the Dawgs, earning playing time from 1996 to 1998. Like Phillip Benton, Mike Luckie was Kirby Smart's teammate as well. Now, his son is bursting onto the scene as a sophomore at Norcross High School.

Now, Lawson Luckie is a member of the 2023 commitment class.

"Yea it was unbelievable. Growing up a huge Georgia fan and being on the phone with Coach Hartley was just unbelievable. My dad flipped, he called all of our family members and everything, he was just so proud."

"It's just crazy, I have been the biggest fan my whole life. It's been my dream school since I was a little kid and getting that offer, it just means a lot."

