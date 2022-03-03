Skip to main content

LIVE Updates: Bulldogs at the NFL Combine

Keep up to date with the Bulldogs at the Combine.

The NFL Combine is the final stop in the process of now-former college athletes trying to make a name for themselves and get selected in the annual NFL Draft. 

Georgia will be well represented over this four-day event, Georgia is set to have 14 participants, a record number of invites in program history, and also ranks them at number one this year for most participants in this year’s NFL Combine. 

Just two months after winning a national championship, the first in 41 years, these former Bulldogs are in for the biggest job interview of their lives. We bring you the updates here. 

When to Watch? 

Thursday: QB, WR, TE - 4 PM-11 PM

  • George Pickens, WR 

Friday: OL, RB - 4 PM-11 PM

  • James Cook, RB
  • Zamir White, RB
  • Jamaree Salyer, OL
  • Justin Shaffer, OL

Saturday: DL, LB - 4 PM-11 PM

  • Jordan Davis, DL
  • Devonte Wyatt, DL
  • Travon Walker, DL

Read More

  • Channing Tindall, LB
  • Nakobe Dean, LB
  • Quay Walker, LB

Sunday: DB, PK - 10:30 AM-1-30 PM

  • Lewis Cine, S
  • Derion Kendrick, DB
  • Jake Camarda, P

LIVE UPDATES: 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

11A95D13-C55A-413C-A080-6A36023338D2
News

LIVE Updates: Dawgs at the Combine

By Harrison Reno
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17810746
News

NFL Combine Schedule for the Former Bulldogs

By Jonathan Williams
2 hours ago
USATSI_17809244
News

George Pickens Makes BOLD Prediction

By Jonathan Williams
2 hours ago
211002_AJW_FB_ARK_3053-L
News

Who from Georgia needs a Strong Performance at the Combine?

By Jonathan Williams
Mar 2, 2022
9768A112-7AFD-47C0-96C7-A1BBBE13DBB3
News

Jamaal Jarrett Talks Georgia, What is Next for Him

By Brooks Austin
Mar 1, 2022
220110_AJW_FB_NCG_01159-X3
News

NFL Falling Fast for Travon Walker, First Round Lock?

By Harrison Reno
Mar 1, 2022
7D301E3A-9FFE-4C89-B41F-31360EB811F9
News

Top Lineman Recruit Responds to Stacy Searel Hire

By Harrison Reno
Feb 28, 2022
USATSI_3346051
News

SOURCE: Stacy Searel to be Named OLine Coach

By Brooks Austin
Feb 28, 2022