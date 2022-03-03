LIVE Updates: Dawgs at the Combine

Keep up to date with the Bulldogs at the Combine.

The NFL Combine is the final stop in the process of now-former college athletes trying to make a name for themselves and get selected in the annual NFL Draft.

Georgia will be well represented over this four-day event, Georgia is set to have 14 participants, a record number of invites in program history, and also ranks them at number one this year for most participants in this year’s NFL Combine.

Just two months after winning a national championship, the first in 41 years, these former Bulldogs are in for the biggest job interview of their lives. We bring you the updates here.

When to Watch?

Thursday: QB, WR, TE - 4 PM-11 PM

George Pickens, WR

Friday: OL, RB - 4 PM-11 PM

James Cook, RB

Zamir White, RB

Jamaree Salyer, OL

Justin Shaffer, OL

Saturday: DL, LB - 4 PM-11 PM

Jordan Davis, DL

Devonte Wyatt, DL

Travon Walker, DL

Channing Tindall, LB

Nakobe Dean, LB

Quay Walker, LB

Sunday: DB, PK - 10:30 AM-1-30 PM

Lewis Cine, S

Derion Kendrick, DB

Jake Camarda, P

