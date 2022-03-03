LIVE Updates: Dawgs at the Combine

LIVE Updates: Bulldogs at the NFL Combine
The NFL Combine is the final stop in the process of now-former college athletes trying to make a name for themselves and get selected in the annual NFL Draft.
Georgia will be well represented over this four-day event, Georgia is set to have 14 participants, a record number of invites in program history, and also ranks them at number one this year for most participants in this year’s NFL Combine.
Just two months after winning a national championship, the first in 41 years, these former Bulldogs are in for the biggest job interview of their lives. We bring you the updates here.
When to Watch?
Thursday: QB, WR, TE - 4 PM-11 PM
- George Pickens, WR
Friday: OL, RB - 4 PM-11 PM
- James Cook, RB
- Zamir White, RB
- Jamaree Salyer, OL
- Justin Shaffer, OL
Saturday: DL, LB - 4 PM-11 PM
- Jordan Davis, DL
- Devonte Wyatt, DL
- Travon Walker, DL
Read More
- Channing Tindall, LB
- Nakobe Dean, LB
- Quay Walker, LB
Sunday: DB, PK - 10:30 AM-1-30 PM
- Lewis Cine, S
- Derion Kendrick, DB
- Jake Camarda, P
LIVE UPDATES:
- WR, George Pickens states he's expecting to run in the 4.3/4.4 range in the forty. Says he's "ready to show the NFL what a first-round receiver is."
- Georgia players that need to have a massive week to boost their draft stock.
You Might Also Like:
- Scouting Notebook: What We Learned About UGAs Future at All-American Bowl
- Georgia Offense Key to Success is Spreading The Wealth
- Todd Hartley Recognized as Tight End Coach of the Year
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.