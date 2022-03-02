Who from Georgia needs a Strong Performance at the Combine?

There is a large number of former Georgia players who will be taking part in the NFL combine this weekend, but who needs to put on an absolute show to really prove they're the real deal?

The 2022 NFL Combine begins this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event that runs from Thursday-Sunday will feature the newest crop of prospects who will run various drills in front of NFL scouts and personnel.

Last year's combine was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are the details for the event:

When: Thursday March 3- Sunday, March 6, 2022

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

How to Watch: NFL Network

How to Stream: FuboTV

Time and positional groups:

Thursday 3/3: - Tight Ends, Wide Receivers, Quarterbacks

Friday 3/4 - Offensive Linemen, Running Backs

Saturday 3/5 - Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Sunday 3/6 - Place Kickers, Defensive Backs

With 14 total former Bulldogs set to show off their skill sets at the NFL combine this weekend, there is still some room for growth for several of those players. Guys like Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Travon Walker, and Nakobe Dean are pretty much all but solidified as first-round picks, so who out of the Bulldog bunch needs to put on a strong performance at the NFL combine?

Dawgs That Need Strong NFL Combines Zamir White, RB White put together quite the career during his time at Georgia. He had over 2,000 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns during his three-year career while also averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He isn't the quickest when it comes to the position but he makes up for it in the physicality department as a runner. White has also had two ACL tears in both knees during his career which causes some concerns in regards to his durability. It has been shown over the years that NFL teams are becoming more reluctant to use their early-round draft picks on running backs unless they see them as a potential early impact player. White will need to display his explosiveness and versatility as a running back if he wants to hear his name called before the third day of the draft. While also having as clean of a medical check as one could possibly have considering the injury history. Channing Tindall, LB Tindall exploded onto the scene during his senior season at Georgia when he finally earned the right to be an everyday starter. He racked up 5.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 67 tackles during the 2022 season, all of which were career highs for him. Tindall has become yet another example of the high level of production Georgia's football program has when it comes to linebackers. The former Georgia linebacker will need to put on a strong showing in the 40-yard dash event to display his elite speed at the position as well as his ability to bend and redirect in the open field to help finish off a play. Tindall is currently hovering around a 4th round draft projection so it will be essential for him to showcase his abilities at the combine and prove he is worth an early-round selection. George Pickens, WR While Pickens is still expected to be an early draft selection, a strong showing at the combine will still be necessary in order for him to maintain that position. During his time in Athens, Pickens proved he is an uber-talented individual at the position, but after missing the majority of his final season at Georgia due to an ACL tear last Spring, it does raise some questions. The combine will be a great opportunity for Pickens to prove to NFL GMs that his quickness and burst didn't take a hit after his injury. If he does that while also showcasing his elite catching ability and physicality he should be good to go in regards to solidifying himself as a name that comes off the board early in the draft.

