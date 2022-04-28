The University of Georgia is projected to have a litany of former players hear their names called on Thursday night at the 2022 NFL Draft. We will keep you up to date here.

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. central time. As the University of Georgia nears an NFL Draft record for most players drafted from one school in a singular draft, we will give you the live updates.

What Time Does the 2022 NFL Draft Start?

Tonight's first-round (April 28) begins at 7:00 p.m central time and will likely last nearly four hours. Tomorrow night (April 29), the second round kicks off at 6:00 p.m. central time. On Saturday (April 30), round four gets underway at 11:00 a.m. central time.

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft

The draft will be televised on ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes. It can also be streamed on the ESPN app or ESPN.com, the NFL app or NFL.com, and fuboTV (which has a free trial).

Latest News & Notes:

NFL Draft Betting Odds

Travon Walker -225

Aidan Hutchinson +250

Ikem Ekwonu +450

Evan Neal +2500

Kayvon Thibodeaux +5000

Malik Willis +10000

Latest Dawgs Daily Mock Draft:

Rounds 1 through 3:

No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars - DE, Travon Walker

No. 13 Houston Texans - DT, Jordan Davis

No. 18 Philadelphia Eagles - DT, Devonte Wyatt

No. 28 Green Bay Packers - WR, George Pickens

No. 32 Detroit Lions - LB, Nakobe Dean

No. 40 Seattle Seahawks - LB, Quay Walker

No. 42 Indianapolis Colts - S, Lewis Cine

No. 68 Houston Texans - LB, Channing Tindall

No. 71 New York Jets - RB, James Cook

No. 85 New England Patriots - OL Jamaree Salyer

Rounds 4 through 7

No. 114 Atlanta Falcons - RB, Zamir White

No. 129 Dallas Cowboys - CB, Derrion Kendrick

No. 156 Minnesota Vikings - OL, Justin Shaffer

No. 175 - Los Angeles Rams - TE, John Fitzpatrick

