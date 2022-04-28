First Round NFL Draft Live Updates
The 2022 NFL Draft is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. central time. As the University of Georgia nears an NFL Draft record for most players drafted from one school in a singular draft, we will give you the live updates.
What Time Does the 2022 NFL Draft Start?
Tonight's first-round (April 28) begins at 7:00 p.m central time and will likely last nearly four hours. Tomorrow night (April 29), the second round kicks off at 6:00 p.m. central time. On Saturday (April 30), round four gets underway at 11:00 a.m. central time.
How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft
The draft will be televised on ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes. It can also be streamed on the ESPN app or ESPN.com, the NFL app or NFL.com, and fuboTV (which has a free trial).
Latest News & Notes:
NFL Draft Betting Odds
- Travon Walker -225
- Aidan Hutchinson +250
- Ikem Ekwonu +450
- Evan Neal +2500
- Kayvon Thibodeaux +5000
- Malik Willis +10000
Latest Dawgs Daily Mock Draft:
Rounds 1 through 3:
- No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars - DE, Travon Walker
- No. 13 Houston Texans - DT, Jordan Davis
- No. 18 Philadelphia Eagles - DT, Devonte Wyatt
- No. 28 Green Bay Packers - WR, George Pickens
- No. 32 Detroit Lions - LB, Nakobe Dean
- No. 40 Seattle Seahawks - LB, Quay Walker
- No. 42 Indianapolis Colts - S, Lewis Cine
- No. 68 Houston Texans - LB, Channing Tindall
- No. 71 New York Jets - RB, James Cook
- No. 85 New England Patriots - OL Jamaree Salyer
Rounds 4 through 7
- No. 114 Atlanta Falcons - RB, Zamir White
- No. 129 Dallas Cowboys - CB, Derrion Kendrick
- No. 156 Minnesota Vikings - OL, Justin Shaffer
- No. 175 - Los Angeles Rams - TE, John Fitzpatrick
