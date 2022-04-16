LIVE Updates From G-Day
Georgia's annual G-Day scrimmage is set for kickoff on Saturday, April 16th, at 1 PM inside of Sanford Stadium.
With plenty of turnover, both on the roster and coaching staff, this is a completely different football team that won a national title a little over three months ago.
Georgia has four new position coaches, 18 early enrollees, has seen 10 players enter the transfer portal, and is awaiting the arrival of 11 more signees from the 2022 class. The roster is influx, to say the least.
We keep you up to date with live news and notes from Saturday's scrimmage.
Pregame Storylines:
Black Team
First Team Offense
- QB: Stetson Bennett, Brock Vandagriff
- RB: Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton
- TE: Brett Seither, Arik Gilbert
- X: Adonai Mitchell
- Z: Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- $: Kearis Jackson, CK Smith
- LT: Broderick Jones
- LG: Devin Willock
- C: Sedick Van Pran Granger
- RG: Warren Ericson (QUESTIONABLE), Xavier Truss
- RT: Warren McClendon
Second Team Defense
- NT: Nazir Stackhouse
- DT: Warren Brinson, Jonathan Jefferson
- DE: Mykel Williams
- JACK: Chazz Chambliss
- SAM: MJ Sherman, Terrel Foster
- MONEY: Jalon Walker
- MAC: Xavian Sorey
- STAR: Javon Bullard, Jacorey Thomas
- Right Safety: David Daniel
- Left Safety: Malaki Starks
- Right Corner: Nyland Greene
- Left Corner: Daylen Everette
Red Team
First Team Defense
- NT: Zion Logue
- DT: Jalen Carter, Tymon Mitchell
- DE: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- JACK: Nolan Smith, Chazz Chambliss
- SAM: Robert Beal
- MONEY: Jamon Dumas-Johnson
- MAC: Trezman Marshall (Questionable)
- STAR: William Poole
- Right Safety: Dan Jackson
- Left Safety : Chris Smith
- Right Corner Kelee Ringo
- Left Corner: Kamari Lassiter
Second Team Offense
- QB: Carson Beck
- RB: Daijun Edwards
- TE: Oscar Delp
- X: Jackson Meeks
- Z: DeNylon Morrissette
- $: Dominick Blaylock
- LT: Earnest Greene
- LG: Micah Morris
- C: Jared Wilson
- RG: Dylan Fairchild
- RT: Austin Blaske
Injury Report
- WR, Arian Smith (leg)
- TE, Brock Bowers (Shoulder)
- TE, Darnell Washington (Lower Leg)
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot)
- DE, Tramel Walthour (Knee)
- OL, Jacob Hood (Ankle)
- OL, Griffin Scroggs (Shoulder)
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad)
- LB, Smael Mondon (Shoulder)
- LB, CJ Madden (Labrum)
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee)
- OL, Chad Lindberg (Lower Body)
- TE, Ryland Goede (Lower Body)
- LB, Trezman Marshall (Knee)
- LB, CJ Washington (Neck)
