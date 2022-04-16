LIVE Updates From G-Day

Georgia's annual G-Day scrimmage is set for kickoff on Saturday, April 16th, at 1 PM inside of Sanford Stadium. We bring you the LIVE updates and storylines.

With plenty of turnover, both on the roster and coaching staff, this is a completely different football team that won a national title a little over three months ago.

Georgia has four new position coaches, 18 early enrollees, has seen 10 players enter the transfer portal, and is awaiting the arrival of 11 more signees from the 2022 class. The roster is influx, to say the least.

Pregame Storylines:

Black Team

First Team Offense

QB: Stetson Bennett, Brock Vandagriff

RB: Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton

TE: Brett Seither, Arik Gilbert

X: Adonai Mitchell

Z: Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

$: Kearis Jackson, CK Smith

LT: Broderick Jones

LG: Devin Willock

C: Sedick Van Pran Granger

RG: Warren Ericson (QUESTIONABLE), Xavier Truss

RT: Warren McClendon

Second Team Defense

NT: Nazir Stackhouse

DT: Warren Brinson, Jonathan Jefferson

DE: Mykel Williams

JACK: Chazz Chambliss

SAM: MJ Sherman, Terrel Foster

MONEY: Jalon Walker

MAC: Xavian Sorey

STAR: Javon Bullard, Jacorey Thomas

Right Safety: David Daniel

Left Safety: Malaki Starks

Right Corner: Nyland Greene

Left Corner: Daylen Everette

Red Team

First Team Defense

NT: Zion Logue

DT: Jalen Carter, Tymon Mitchell

DE: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

JACK: Nolan Smith, Chazz Chambliss

SAM: Robert Beal

MONEY: Jamon Dumas-Johnson

MAC: Trezman Marshall (Questionable)

STAR: William Poole

Right Safety: Dan Jackson

Left Safety : Chris Smith

Right Corner Kelee Ringo

Left Corner: Kamari Lassiter

Second Team Offense

QB: Carson Beck

RB: Daijun Edwards

TE: Oscar Delp

X: Jackson Meeks

Z: DeNylon Morrissette

$: Dominick Blaylock

LT: Earnest Greene

LG: Micah Morris

C: Jared Wilson

RG: Dylan Fairchild

RT: Austin Blaske

Injury Report

WR, Arian Smith (leg)

TE, Brock Bowers (Shoulder)

TE, Darnell Washington (Lower Leg)

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot)

DE, Tramel Walthour (Knee)

OL, Jacob Hood (Ankle)

OL, Griffin Scroggs (Shoulder)

LB, Rian Davis (Quad)

LB, Smael Mondon (Shoulder)

LB, CJ Madden (Labrum)

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee)

OL, Chad Lindberg (Lower Body)

TE, Ryland Goede (Lower Body)

LB, Trezman Marshall (Knee)

LB, CJ Washington (Neck)

