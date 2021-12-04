LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Alabama

Georgia and Alabama will meet again in Atlanta, Georgia, for the right to call themselves SEC Champion. The last time these two teams met in 2020 was during the regular season, where Georgia went on the road to Tuscaloosa and lost 42-24 to the Tide after another Georgia halftime lead (24-20).

Alabama was by far the best team in the country a year ago; nothing proved it more at the time than the convincing second half versus Georgia that sealed another comeback victory for the Crimson Tide over the Bulldogs.

Through 12 games this year in 2021, many have been waiting to see that same dominant, physical Alabama team return after winning a national championship a year ago. After losing so much production from the championship team, the Tide have yet to put together a string of complete performances; after years of attrition on the field, and on the coaching staff, the constant changes are starting to hurt Alabama and Nick Saban.

Georgia opened this week's betting line as a 6.5 point favorite over No. 3 ranked Alabama. It is the first time since 2015 that the Tide opened as the underdog in a game. The last game dated back to Alabama's game in Athens versus Georgia. That game did not go as many thought as the Tide rolled over the Bulldogs 38-10.

That loss is just one of six that Georgia has had dating back to the laters of the Mark Richt era. Alabama is the proverbial "hump" that Georgia's never been able to vault over in the past.

With Georgia being listed as the favorite, thanks to their dominant regular season, a win over Alabama could be just the beginning of Georgia's long post-season run.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

WR, Kearis Jackson (Ribs) - Questionable

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Probable

DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Probable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

Brian Robinson Jr. Injury Update

Jamaree Salyer Injury Status Updated

Could Christopher Smith See the Field in Atlanta?

