Skip to main content

Live Updates: Georgia vs Georgia Tech

Live updates as No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0) looks to finish the regular season unbeaten for the second year in a row. Georgia Tech is in Athens, looking to play spoiler.

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to cap off another undefeated regular season. Many eyes are set on the upcoming battle with LSU in the SEC Championship, but first Georgia must take care of business against Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets, led by interim head coach Brent Key, are looking to reach the 6-win mark and guarantee themselves a bowl spot, something that seemed nearly impossible after a 1-3 start.

Live updates: Georgia vs Georgia Tech

Pregame notes

Updates

  • AD Mitchell dressed out. We'll see if he gets his first action since Auburn
  • Tate Ratledge worked with the first-team in warm-ups
Scroll to Continue

Read More

20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_4653
Football

List of Georgia Seniors to be Recognized During Georgia Tech Game

By Jonathan Williams
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_3001-X2 (1)
News

Georgia Injury Report: Bulldogs Looking to Stay Healthy vs Georgia Tech

By Brooks Austin
20221105_AJW_FB_TN_3500 (1)
Football

Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia vs Georgia Tech

By Jonathan Williams
Game 12
News

Watch: Georgia Releases Trailer for Season Finale Against Georgia Tech

By Christian Goeckel
D9472684-3A07-4A6A-9A62-2C911E8DA81D
Recruiting

How Did We Get Here? Timeline of the Anthony Evans Recruitment

By Connor Jackson
B5BC1A4F-E244-4296-BE80-D8ED88114190
News

BREAKING: Kirby Smart Pulls Off Flip of ELITE Speedster

By Micah McGukin
20221112_RRD_UGAAA_02866
Football

Don't Take it For Granted, What You Are Watching is History

By Jonathan Williams
UGAvsGT0764-X2
News

Clean, Old Fashioned Hate: Georgia vs Georgia Tech Trivia

By Christian Goeckel