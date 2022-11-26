Live Updates: Georgia vs Georgia Tech
Live updates as No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0) looks to finish the regular season unbeaten for the second year in a row. Georgia Tech is in Athens, looking to play spoiler.
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to cap off another undefeated regular season. Many eyes are set on the upcoming battle with LSU in the SEC Championship, but first Georgia must take care of business against Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets, led by interim head coach Brent Key, are looking to reach the 6-win mark and guarantee themselves a bowl spot, something that seemed nearly impossible after a 1-3 start.
Pregame notes
- Georgia will recognize a historic group of seniors pregame
- AD Mitchell will probably miss again, Tate Ratledge remains unclear
- The Bulldogs enter as a 36.0-point favorite
- Georgia will be looking to make history on Saturday
- Temperatures in Athens will be in the 60's, with clear skies.
- Kickoff is set for 12:00 PM on ESPN
Updates
- AD Mitchell dressed out. We'll see if he gets his first action since Auburn
- Tate Ratledge worked with the first-team in warm-ups
