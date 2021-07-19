Ed Orgeron Comments on Arik Gilbert

Former LSU Tight end turned Georgia wide receiver Arik Gilbert is preparing for the 2021 season in Athens. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was asked about him at SEC Media Days.

Former LSU tight end turned Georgia wide receiver Arik Gilbert is in Athens preparing for the 2021 season for the Georgia Bulldogs. Meanwhile, his former head coach, Ed Orgeron was asked about Gilbert during his press availability at the SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama.

"I wish Arik (Gilbert) nothing but the best, he and his momma. I think he's going to be an all-pro tight end, an all-American, first-round draft pick in the future."

Seems there are no hard feelings for the head coach of the LSU Tigers towards his former tight end.

In eight games as a true freshman, Gilbert racked up 368 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions. Gilbert's production met the expectations of those who saw him coming out of high school.

With the Marietta native staying home in the Peach State for his sophomore season, Gilbert will likely join a receiver room full of talent, lining up next to Jermaine Burton, Kearis Jackson and Darnell Washington at tight end. It is a recipe for an explosive offense as Gilbert gives Georgia the athletic playmaker they sorely need after the loss of Pickens.

Though Gilbert has been known as a tight-end prospect, sources close to the situation have indicated to Dawgs Daily that Gilbert will be playing wide receiver for the majority of snaps.

You May Also Like

De'Nylon Morrissette Turning into 'Lead Dawg'

Pre-Camp Position Battle: Cornerback

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI