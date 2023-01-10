Skip to main content

Matthew Stafford Joins College GameDay

Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford joined ESPN's College GameDay. The Super Bowl champion spoke about Stetson Bennett.

Los Angeles Rams and former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford sat down with ESPN's College GameDay ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship between Georgia and TCU.

The game is being played in SoFi Stadium, where Stafford and the Rams play their home games, and where they won the Super Bowl last February. Stafford spoke about the play of Stetson Bennett.

"It's been really fun to watch him grow and mature as a player, as we all got to see over the last couple of years. His ability to lead this team is really special." said Stafford.

"Kind of happens different for him on certain nights; whether he's using his legs or throwing the ball around. But he's done a great job of leading 'em, and he got them back to this game, which is a heck of an accomplishment." 

ESPN's Pat McAfee then asked Stafford what he's seen from Bennett in terms of leadership.

"You've got to be comfortable in your own skin, ya know? I think guys in the locker room, ya know, gravitate to and respect guys who are comfortable with who they are, whether it's Stetson Bennett or Tim Tebow, just be yourself. And guys love that about him. I've got some coaches and some buddies that are still around the program and around the staff, and they've said nothing but great things about [Stetson Bennett]."

Stafford was then asked how he thinks Bennett will play in the National Championship.

"I think Stetson plays really well. I think they'll have a great plan for him. He's got a lot of great playmakers around him, like you said Coach [Saban]. Try to do everything you can... get the ball to those playmakers, play within yourself, and let those special plays that we know that he can make just happen naturally."

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

