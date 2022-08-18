Skip to main content

Kenny McIntosh Provides Georgia's Offense Unique Possibilities

Running back Kenny McIntosh looks the part of college football's prototypical back; a smooth, coordinated runner that performs in all three phases.

Georgia ranks among the top running back factories across college football, and tailback Kenny McIntosh has a claim to be the next in line.

McIntosh looks the part of an NFL back right now. He can play all three downs, is an exceptional receiver, and holds up in pass protection. There aren't many holes in his game, making him one of the more enticing backfield prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay recently released his top fifty draft prospects ahead of the college season. McIntosh was placed as the No. 33 player on McShay's list and was the third running back.

McShay's evaluation echoed the sentiments of Georgia faithful who have watched McIntosh grow into his own throughout his college tenure. 

"McIntosh has a compact running style, running low to the ground with good lower-body flexibility. He is quick with a really good center of gravity, and while he is not overpowering, he also doesn't go down easily. McIntosh is really smooth stringing together multiple cuts and frequently makes the first defender miss, but ball security has been a slight issue. In the pass game, he has reliable hands and is comfortable lining up in the slot and out wide. He has only 130 carries over three seasons, but he has averaged 5.8 yards per carry and scored six times on the ground."

These unique versatilities allow Georgia more offensive creativity than an average tailback. Few backs can work quickly through an inside zone progression while simultaneously catching passes out of the slot against SEC defensive backs.

McIntosh's raw ability affords Georgia scheme flexibility, offering the chance for them to alter formations based on the situation. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken loves to add new wrinkles into the game plan from week to week, and opposing defenses will have a tough time planning for someone that can do anything.

Sources out of Athens indicate that this is a two-man backfield. McIntosh and running back Kendall Milton will carry a load this year, and both are legitimate pro-level prospects.

While Milton offers his brand of unique versatility, McIntosh is the one that has fans drooling over big play potential. Some around the program compare him to predecessor James Cook, who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the spring.

Others see shades of New Orleans Saints back Alvin Kamara, who lit the NFL world ablaze with his otherworldly athletic prowess. While that may be a lofty comparison, one can't help but see the similarities in play style.

While the Bulldogs don't necessarily need McIntosh to cultivate an efficient offense, they may need him to curate an explosive one. His intangibles put him on a separate playing field from most of the roster, as he can break a big play at a moment's notice.

With wide receiver Arian Smith expected to miss time during the regular season, Georgia needs big-play threats now more than ever. Someone has to step up and create yardage this fall, and many indicators point towards McIntosh.

