Multiple Bulldogs Named To ESPN Top 100 List

Just a few weeks ahead of kickoff, ESPN announced their top-100 college football players in America. Georgia was very well represented, totaling five members.

The Bulldogs are counting on every one of these individuals to not only live up to this ranking, but to elevate their standing within college football. From quarterback JT Daniels down, everyone needs to take that next step if the Bulldogs hope to make a national title game.

No. 24: JT Daniels, QB

Daniels is a preseason Heisman favorite and is expected to put up gaudy numbers in his first full season as a starter for Georgia. In 2020 he established himself as a capable starting quarterback, but now he has to take that next step and elevate his team.

All reports out of fall camp indicate that he has taken that step. Daniels has not only been a standout on the field, but a vocal leader of it. Teammates respond well to his charisma, and it helps that he is splitting nearly half of his NIL earnings with his teammates.

Here is what ESPN had to say about Georgia's signal caller.

"So what if it took a little longer than expected for Daniels to make his presence felt at Georgia? He needed time to get his feet under him after transferring from USC. But once he did, he showed why he could make the Bulldogs a championship threat, bookending his four starts with 401- and 392-yard passing performances in wins against Mississippi State and Cincinnati."

No. 41: Tykee Smith, S

Smith came over from West Virginia with defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae. While he will be listed as a safety on the roster, Smith is expected to play STAR this year for Georgia.

It appears that he has his work cut out for him. Defensive back Latavious Brini has made an impression on coaches in camp at STAR, but at the very least the two will split time.

"The Bulldogs needed to replenish their secondary and did just that with Smith, who transferred from West Virginia after earning an All-America mention last season. The 5-10, 198-pound junior has 17 career starts and should fit perfectly into Georgia's hybrid role of linebacker/slot cornerback/safety. He was second on West Virginia's team with eight tackles for loss a year ago."

No. 74: George Pickens, WR

Pickens is still nursing an ACL injury, but at his best could be the No. 1 receiver in all of college football. The NFL has been enthralled with Pickens since his freshman year of college, and for good reason.

Reports are that Pickens could return at some point this season. Staff members feel good about the situation, which is promising. The Bulldogs could use a dynamic receiver late in the year if they hope to make a run at the College Football Playoff.

"The Bulldogs have their fingers crossed that Pickens can make it back sooner as opposed to later from a torn ACL he suffered in March. The 6-3, 200-pounder, when healthy, is one of the most dynamic receivers in college football. Coach Kirby Smart said in July that Pickens was making good progress, but "still a ways away."

No. 87: Jordan Davis, DT

Davis may have the best case to move up this list later on in the year. He likely would have been the No. 1 nose tackle in the 2020 Draft, but decided to return to school to chase a national title.

He has been such a big part of this Georgia defensive line over the past few seasons, and is one of the main reasons Georgia is being cast into the national limelight this offseason.

"The nose tackle's statistics might be underwhelming -- 16 tackles and one sack in seven games in 2020 -- but make no mistake: Davis is a big reason the Bulldogs led the FBS in run defense in each of the past two seasons. At 6-6 and 340 pounds, Davis typically requires more than one player to block him, which frees up linebackers to make plays."

No. 90: Zamir White, RB

At the beginning of the offseason it appeared that White would be the No. 2 back to Kendall Milton this year. While Milton will have a big role in the offense this year, White improved a lot over the offseason.

He turned heads in the final scrimmage of the spring and looks to be fully recovered from his ACL tears a few years ago. White will likely be a key player in the offense this year, even though Georgia will have a running back by committee system.

"We might never know how good White might have been since he tore the ACL in both his knees before ever getting a carry for the Bulldogs. The first occurred during his senior season of high school and the second before his freshman season of college. He's powerful and moves the pile well and ran for 1,187 yards with 14 touchdowns in his first two seasons."

