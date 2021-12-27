Double Agent Dan: Georgia DC and Oregon HC, Lanning Explains Balancing Both

Georgia defensive coordinator and current Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media on Monday. Here's what he had to say.

Georgia defensive coordinator and current Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media on Monday prior to Georgia's College Football Playoff matchup with the Michigan Wolverines.

Lanning was announced as the Oregon head coach following Mario Cristobal's departure to Miami on December 11th, had his opening press conference on the 13th, and then flew back to Athens to continue preparations for Friday's game against the Wolverines.

It's been a hectic schedule for Lanning, but he told reporters Monday, it's business as usual for him and this Georgia Football team.

"Yeah, our approach will be very similar to what it's been all season that nothing's really going to change from the way we operate. Whether it be you know, what, luckily, with bowl prep, there is a lot more time you know, there is a lot of time to be able to get ready. And I think a lot of times people make the mistake of trying to do too much in a shortened window, you know, so we'll operate very similar to what we've operated all season and I'll still be making the calls but every single one of our defensive coaches have been extremely involved throughout the week. Throughout our preparation, and this is a team effort. It's been a team effort all season that doesn't change for just this one game, whether it be coach smarts involvement, Coach Schumann, Coach Scott coach Addae Coach Muschamp, there's a lot of hats and there's a brain trust that kind of goes into how we operate and our players are very involved in that so everything's gonna be operating like it has all season"

The Bulldogs have allowed a nation's best 9.6 points per game this season, though they are coming off hands down their worst performance, allowing 41 points to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game, after having allowed a mere 37 points in the previous five contests combined.

