Key Position Battles to Watch During Spring

Spring practice at Georgia is going to be kicking off soon. Today, we look at some of the key position battles for the Bulldogs.

Georgia returns 16 of 22 starters from a year ago, yet even though they are set to have one of the most experienced football teams in college football this fall, they are still some questions on both sides of the football.

Today, we take a look at the positions that are going to be battle grounds during spring practice.

Tackle

We here at Dawgs Daily believe that Georgia has one tackle penciled in. Warren McClendon played at an elite level in 2020, and heading into this spring is preparing to hold off some extremely talented incumbents like Amarius Mims and Broderick Jones.

Xavier Truss and Owen Condon will be in the mix as well. Condon preformed extremely well last offseason, winning the job at right tackle to begin the season. However, midway through the season opener against Arkansas, McClendon replaced Condon and never let up on the position.

According to sources, during walk throughs leading up to spring practice, Xavier Truss is at left tackle and McClendon is back at right tackle. Things could be subject to change here.

Corner

When you have your top three corners — Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, and DJ Daniel — leave for the NFL you're going to have questions at the positions. Add onto that the transfer of Tyrique Stevenson to Miami and you've suddenly got a problem point on your football team.

It's not going to be a matter of talent however. Georgia is loaded with young stars at the corner position, they just haven't played much, if at all. Kelee Ringo is expected to be one of the two starters at corner, leaving Ameer Speed, Jalen Kimber, and Nyland Green battling it out for the other starting corner spot.

This spring will be about who can become comfortable in the playbook and set themselves apart from the others. We here at Dawgs Daily think it's a battle between Nyland Green and Jalen Kimber.

Backup Quarterback

This is a battle you won't hear much about from Kirby Smart. You can already hear him saying "I felt like both Carson (Beck) and Brock (Vandagriff) had a great week of practice." However, this spring will go a long way in determining the future of the position for 2022.

The answer to the question of "Who is the backup QB" probably won't be answered until the first time Georgia is up big in the second half of a football game this fall, but this spring will give us an indication of who that person might be.

Linebacker

Nakobe Dean is set to have an All-American caliber season as a junior. He led the team in tackles in 2020, and in his third year we expect him to make yet another leap in his development. However, with Monty Rice off to the NFL, there's a battle to see who will be Dean's wing man.

Quay Walker was the third linebacker for Georgia in 2020, and saw an abundance of playing time. However, Channing Tindall made every bit of his limited time count last fall. This is going to be an extremely heated and physical competition this spring.

