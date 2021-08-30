Projected Defensive Week One Depth Chart

August 30, 2021
How will Georgia’s defense look when the Dawgs take the field on September 4th?
As Georgia heads into game week, this Georgia Football team has been battling several injuries on both sides of the football. Despite returning all but two starters in their front seven — Monty Rice and Azeez Ojulari — Georgia's front seven looks to be deeper than ever before. 

It's their defensive backfield that needed a tremendous amount of work during the offseason through the NCAA transfer portal. 

Former Clemson corner Derion Kendrick looks to be a plug and play starter, and former West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith was on his way towards impacting this roster prior to his injury. 

Now, Georgia's defense heads into the season opener in need of an elite performance to stop a Clemson offense that averaged 502 yards per game on the offensive side of the football. 

Defensive End 

1. Travon Walker 

2. Jalen Carter

3. Tramel Walthour

Nose Tackle 

1. Jordan Davis 

2. Zion Logue 

3. Jalen Carter

Defensive Tackle 

1. Devonte Wyatt 

2. Jalen Carter

3. Nazir Stackhouse 

JACK

1. Nolan Smith 

2. Robert Beal

3. MJ Sherman 

SAM 

1. Adam Anderson 

2. Chazz Chambliss 

3. Xavian Sorey

Mike Linebacker 

1. Nakobe Dean 

2. Rian Davis

3. Trezman Marshall 

Money Linebacker 

1. Quay Walker 

2. Channing Tindall 

3. Smael Mondon

Left Cornerback

1. Derion Kendrick

2. Jalen Kimber 

3. Nyland Green 

Right Cornerback 

1. Ameer Speed/Kelee Ringo

2. Lovasea Carroll 

STAR 

1. Latavious Brini 

2. Javon Bullard

Free Safety 

1. Lewis Cine 

2. David Daniel 

3. William Poole

Strong Safety 

1. Christopher Smith 

2. Dan Jackson 

3. David Daniel

