Instant Reaction: What Does Pickens Injury Mean for UGA?

Georgia star wideout George Pickens suffered an ACL injury Tuesday in practice that will require surgery. We look at what it means for Georgia.

In the second consecutive full-padded practice, the University of Georgia suffered a major injury. First, it was running back Kenny McIntosh and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins on Saturday. Tuesday afternoon, star wide receiver George Pickens tore an ACL ligament in his knee.

According to a statement released by the school, Pickens is expected to undergo surgery soon to repair the ligament that will more than likely end his 2021 season for Georgia.

What It Means for Georgia's 2021 Hopes

Georgia's expectations for the 2021 season have been nothing short of a national title. Most of the reasoning behind that optimism was placed in the faith that for the first time in nearly a decade, Georgia is expected to have one of the nation's premier offenses.

The majority of that optimism rested on the chemistry that was building between quarterback JT Daniels and Pickens. Now, with Pickens expected to be out of the lineup for the year recovering from surgery, Georgia will need to look elsewhere.

Daniels and Pickens excelled at hooking up on deep shots down the field in the passing game, and that factor is what Georgia will miss the most this season with him out. So, where will they look to replace him?

Arian Smith will provide a level of vertical ability to the offense that he displayed in the close of the 2020 season. Sophomores Justin Robinson and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint both possess the physical tools that make Pickens such a deep-ball threat and have proved promising in their young careers. The talent is unquestionable at the position, though it is unproven.

Have We Seen the Last of George Pickens?

Considered already to have been among the top of the list of names projected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many in the Georgia circles were expecting this fall to be Pickens' final season with Georgia.

Now, we have to wonder: With this injury, are Georgia fans robbed of seeing No. 1 diving for touchdown catches for one final season?

