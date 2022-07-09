REACTION: Georgia's Linebacker Board for '23 Becomes More Clear

After the commitment of 2023 linebacker Whit Weeks to LSU, where does Georgia go from here at inside backer?

With the decision of three-star linebacker Whit Weeks choosing the LSU Tigers over Georgia and Oklahoma, Georgia's remaining target board at inside linebacker becomes more clear as to who Glenn Schumman and the Bulldogs have narrowed their selection to in the coming weeks.

Four-star linebacker CJ Allen is the lone inside backer currently committed to Georgia; sources tell SI Dawgs Daily that Georgia will take up to two more inside linebackers this cycle.

Despite not being rated as highly as others on Georgia's board, Weeks was an option for the Bulldogs at inside linebacker, with mutual interest. Where he "ranked" on that board for Georgia was undetermined, until Saturday when Weeks announced he'd be taking his talents to LSU. Now that he is off the board and heading to Baton Rouge, Georgia will now focus primarily on two other names, Raylen Wilson and Troy Bowles.

Wilson, a one-time Michigan Wolverine, commit, backed off his pledge to head coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan shortly following a busy June in which he visited Georgia, Florida, and Ann Arbor. After his visit to Athens, rumors broke out that the Bulldogs impressed the Tallahassee, Florida, native enough to gain serious momentum in that recruitment.

No timeline is set for a potential announcement from Raylen Wilson, yet Georgia seems to be in the best position out of the three schools that received the inside linebacker on a visit in June.

Troy Bowles, the son of the current head coach of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Todd Bowles, is the No. 2 linebacker in this class, per the 247Sports Composite, which has him as a four-star prospect. A Jesuit High School product has a top three schools of Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma, with a decision date set for July 16th.

Bowles and Wilson could end up being the two remaining takes in the class for Glenn Schumann and Georgia, and thanks to Schumann's track record, the Bulldogs seem to be in a good position in each recruitment going forward.

