As the biggest recruiting month of the offseason comes to a close, the Georgia Bulldogs will be bringing plenty of momentum into July.

Georgia picked up its fourth commitment this month by adding linebacker CJ Allen to the class on Monday night. The four-star linebacker, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, pulled the trigger on his decision following several weeks of visits.

The Barnesville, Georgia, native took three official visits over the last several weeks. Georgia, Auburn, and Tennessee hosted the linebacker before he ultimately decided to verbally pledge to the Bulldogs, making him the tenth prospect to join Georgia's class.

Entering the month of June, Georgia had just six commits. However, thanks to the craziest of on-campus visits following a dead period, the Bulldogs staff added to the class and likely have more to come in the very near future.

Interior offensive lineman Joshua Miller got the momentum started for Georgia in June. The Colonial Heights, Virginia, native announced his decommitment from Penn State and flipped to Georgia. Miller's announcement came after an official visit where he impressed the coaching staff with his body transformation, which according to sources, Miller has lost nearly 30-pounds.

Georgia would strike again three days later, adding its first five-star prospect to the mix. AJ Harris, a cornerback out of Phenix City, Alabama, canceled his visit to the University of Florida and committed to Georgia following his visit to Athens. Two days later, Peyton Woodring, a placekicker who was described as a "five-star specialist," announced his pledge to Georgia over SEC foe Alabama.

With ten days still left to go in the month, Georgia is proving that June recruiting can pay dividends.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

CJ Allen, LB

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

RyQueze McElderry, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Georgia is certainly hot on the trail currently, though if you take a look around the landscape of college football, the timetable for decisions is rapidly moving up. We've seen schools like Clemson rattle off 8 commitments in the month of June following the opening weekend of June when they hosted nearly 30 prospects on campus for official visits. Thirty players on one weekend, something that was rather unheard of previously.

Georgia's recruiting cycles however seem to be a bit repetitive under Smart. Eventually, there will come a time when space becomes limited, and the pressure will then turn back to the players. Georgia's been a place prospects have wanted to play Kirby Smart's entire tenure in Athens, and now he has a title.

Once this train gets rolling, you'll see more and more passersby running it down to jump on.

