JUST IN: Daylen Everette Sets Date

Daylen Everette out of IMG Academy just announced on social media his commitment date. Everette will decide between a top five of Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Oregon, North Carolina, and Florida State.

The 6-foot-1,185 pound cornerback is rated as the seven overall cornerback in the class, which makes him 40th nationally according to 247Sports. The IMG defensive back spent June taking visits to Clemson, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida State.

It is interesting to note that the Tarheels were able to have Everette on campus three times, twice on an unofficial visit and once on an official visit which was the last visit that the IMG product took during June.

Everette is the teammate to fellow Georgia targets Kamari Wilson, Keon Sabb, and Tyler Booker. All three IMG prospects took visits to Georgia during the NCAA's visiting period which spanned the whole month of June after a 15 month-long dead period due to COVID-19.

Daylen Everette will be announcing his commitment on July 17th.

