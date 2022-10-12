Skip to main content

Remembering 2020's Senior Day Cancellation

Georgia is set to play host to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon, we've already brought you the offensive players to watch, today we look at the defense.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to play host to the Vanderbilt Commodores for the first time since 2018. A series that typically sees a game return to the city of Athens every other year was forced to take a hiatus in the fall of 2020 due to the Commodores' cancellation of the events. Leaving Georgia having to celebrate the winningest senior class in school history at the time during the Peach Bowl that January inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

In 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, if programs could not reach a minimum threshold of student-athletes, they would have to postpone the football game, or in this case, cancel the game. Vanderbilt had issues with squad size due to positive COVID-19 results as well as general opt-outs from what was then a winless and coachless football team. 

Now, two years later, Vanderbilt is a (3-3) football team and Georiga head coach Kirby Smart has repeatedly mentioned how they are one of the most improved football teams in the conference. 

Surely Kirby Smart holds no malice towards the Commodore's current staff, in fact, he more than likely couldn't care less. But that hasn't stopped Georgia's fanbase from remembering that 2020 senior class. Names like Richard LeCounte, Mark Webb, Monty Rice, Malik Herring, and Ben Cleveland never got the chance to walk as seniors inside Sanford Stadium. 

