Gunner Stockton to Begin Bowl Practice

Georgia locked down the recruitment of Gunner Stockton last Wednesday during the Early National Signing Day Period. Stockton is the only quarterback in Georgia’s 2022 class; he will join a quarterback room consisting of Stetson Bennett, JT Daniels, Carson Beck, and Brock Vandagriff.

It is a big quarterback room, considering that Georgia only had two healthy quarterbacks in the 2019 season, where Stetson Bennett was the backup to Jake Fromm. With the current state of the transfer portal, it will make it even harder for Georgia to keep its same quarterback room for next season.

As for Gunner Stockton, the four-star quarterback out of Rabun County High School in Tiger, Georgia, he ranks as the 61st prospect nationally and sixth-best quarterback according to 247Sports.

Through his impressive high school career, the now turned Georgia Bulldog broke Deshaun Watson’s Georgia high school record for most career touchdowns this past fall with over 230 total touchdowns, along with breaking the state passing touchdown record once held by Trevor Lawrence. Simply put, he's one of the most decorated high school quarterbacks in Georgia High School Football history.

Georgia lured Stockton away from his original commitment to the University of South Carolina. At the time of Stockton’s commitment, Georgia’s Will Muschamp was the head coach, with former Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo serving as Muschamp’s offensive coordinator.

Shortly after the firing of Muschamp and the departure of Bobo at the end of the season to Auburn for the same role, Stockton de-committed from South Carolina and, shortly after that, flipped to Georgia.

After signing his National Letter of Intent a week ago, Dawgs Daily can confirm that the Rabun County product will begin bowl practice on Tuesday, officially joining the team, as Georgia prepares for its College Football Playoff semifinal game with Michigan.

