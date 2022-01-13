Roster Update: Day Two Of Portal Sees Two More Hit the Door

Georgia now has four players in the transfer portal after the news of a pair of redshirt freshmen entered the portal on Wednesday

It did not take long after the national title win for the University of Georgia to turn the conversations back on social media to the expected large exodus of the roster that will be taking place over the next few days and weeks to come following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

So far, just four players announced from Georgia's roster are in the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Tuesday, just hours after the Bulldogs arrived back in Athens to a large crowd gathered outside the Butts-Mehre building, the office to Georgia's athletic department, to welcome back the national champion Bulldogs, the news would break that defensive back Ameer Speed and wide receiver Jaylen Johnson were entering the portal. A pair of graduate transfers are now looking for a new home for the upcoming season.

Two more joined them on Tuesday as wide receiver Justin Robinson and defensive back Jalen Kimber are also in the portal.

Defensive back Jalen Kimber was supposed to be one of Georgia's contributors at cornerback this season after redshirting a year ago. Many went as far as to say that the former Arlington, Texas, native would've started for Georgia if not for a shoulder injury during fall camp that required him to have season-ending surgery.

Kimber now can provide whichever future school he chooses up to four more years of eligibility if he chooses to take advantage of the free year given by the NCAA last season due to COVID-19. The rise of Kelee Ringo as a fellow redshirt freshman cornerback, along with an incoming recruiting class with seven defensive backs, means competition will be fierce for a starting role, especially for Kimber as an outside cornerback.

Justin Robinson came into this season with high hopes of seeing a dramatic rise in snaps as one of Georgia's options at the X-receiver spot left up for grabs for the majority of the season due to the ACL injury of George Pickens back in the spring. But after missing four games this season due to injury, the redshirt freshman receiver didn't see the field as often as many expected this season.

The former McDonough, Georgia, native offers a lot of potential at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, someone with similar measurables to George Pickens, injuries hampered Robinson's opportunity at Georgia as he fell down the depth chart behind the likes of Marcus Rosemy Jacksaint, Jermaine Burton, Ladd McConkey, and a returning George Pickens later on in the season.

There was also was an NFL Draft declaration on Tuesday from RB James Cook.

