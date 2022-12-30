Skip to main content

Ryan Day Updates Status of Miyan Williams

Ohio State head football coach updated the health of running back Miyan Williams ahead of the Buckeyes' matchup with Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day sat down with the media for a joint press conference ahead of Saturday's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The winner will clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Ohio State has been dealing with a rash of injuries ahead of the game. Wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who has been dealing with lingering injuries all season, opted out of the playoff to prepare for the NFL Draft. Running back TreVeyon Henderson is out after having surgery to repair a foot injury suffered against Toledo. Henderson tried to play out the rest of the season but the pain became too much.

Henderson's running mate, Miyan Williams, has missed practice this week with what was reported to be an illness. Ryan Day was asked about his status.

"Yeah, back to practice yesterday, so he'll be ready to go."

Williams split carries, especially early in the season, but has shown the ability to be a bell cow back when given the opportunity. Here's what his production looks like in games where he's received 10+ carries:

  • vs Notre Dame - 14 carries, 84 yards, 1 TD
  • vs Toledo - 10 carries, 77 yards
  • vs Wisconsin - 11 carries, 101 yards, 2 TD
  • vs Rutgers - 21 carries, 189 yards, 5 TD
  • vs Iowa - 10 carries, 19 yards, 1 TD
  • vs Northwestern - 26 carries, 111 yards, 2 TD
  • vs Indiana - 15 carries, 147 yards, 1 TD
Miyan Williams and the Ohio State offense will be facing their biggest challenge of the year against Georgia. Led by Jalen Carter, the Bulldogs are giving up just 77.0 yards per game on the ground and have yet to allow a 100-yard rusher.

