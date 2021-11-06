Score Predictions: Dawgs Set to Roll Missouri

The Bulldogs are set to take on Missouri at Noon. Here's how the staff at Dawgs Daily think this one will go.

Georgia welcomes the Missouri Tigers to Sanford Stadium at Noon for an SEC East matchup. Georgia has already secured the SEC Championship. Missouri is 4-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play.

Georgia is a 38.5 point favorite in this contest according to SISportsBook. Here are our score predictions.

Brooks Austin: Georgia 49, Missouri 6

Everyone keeps waiting for Georgia to lay an egg this season. They are waiting for someone to sneak up on them and give them a fistfight when they least expect it. I'm here to tell you this Missouri game isn't it. Even when Georgia showed up lackadaisical a week ago against Florida, they finished the half with 21 unanswered points. This team is too mature and too physical to allow a nonchalant effort. Dawgs roll, big.

Andrew Carroll: Georgia 52, Missouri 3

The only way to describe the Missouri Rushing Defense is BAD. Missouri is giving up 283 yards per game on average. That's not good when Georgia's Offensive strength this year has been its rushing attack. Look for Zamir White and James Cook to have strong numbers today with a little Kenny Macintosh mixed in for good measure. The top running back as far as carries go will likely be Daijun Edwards at the end of the contest. Missouri is missing its leading quarterback, and while that opens a bit of a question as far as who will be playing there, Missouri's Offense has failed to impress this year. Running that into Georgia's defense is not going to be pretty. Georgia gets up early in this one and covers.

Harrison Reno: Georgia 42, Missouri 6

Georgia is known for its defense in 2021 and following the struggling of performance from the offense not only will Georgia's defense keep the Tigers out of the endzone but Georgia will find its hot streak offensively. Missouri is the worst overall defense in the SEC and that includes a Vanderbilt team that Georgia put up 62 points on. This game shouldn't be close from start to finish if Georgia handles their business.

Evan Crowell: Georgia 40, Missouri 7

Georgia’s offensive line has overwhelmed opponents for the past month. Missouri has major issues on their defensive line, and fans should expect Georgia to run away with the time of possession battle. There is a possibility that we see both quarterbacks for Georgia, but most of their work will come early. Missouri has not named a starting quarterback yet, but Georgia will likely put a lot of pressure on whoever is taking snaps.

You May Also Like:

Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.