October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

WATCH: Alabama and Georgia Sent to the Principal in Latest SEC Short

You know it's Monday when SEC Shorts releases their latest video, and following Week 5 of college football, they did not disappoint.
Author:
Publish date:

You know it's Monday when SEC Shorts releases their latest video, and following Week 5 of college football, they did not disappoint. 

Monday's skit saw Alabama and Georgia called to the principal's office for "bullying" 

WATCH: 

Arkansas managed just 131 total yards of offense, with 60 of those coming on the game's final possession. They could not find the scoreboard and only threatened once when kicker Cam Little missed a 37-yard field goal.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman talked about the Georgia defensive front, which lived in the backfield against Arkansas.

“They have the best defensive front 7 that I've seen. They've got guys on the 2-team who could start for a lot of teams across the nation."

The Bulldogs have now pitched two consecutive shutouts: one against Vanderbilt in week four and now against Arkansas.

Many are penciling in Georgia for an SEC Championship berth. Of course, that is a long ways away, but the hype is understandable. In modern college football, offense reigns supreme, but Georgia has built their unique formula on its way to the top in 2021.

As for Alabama, well, they opened up on a 28 to 0 run to start the contest against the No. 12 ranked Ole Miss. A game in which Alabama won 42-21, while holding an Ole Miss offense to just 291 yards of total offense. 

You May Also Like:

Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs Arkansas

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

211002_mlm_fb_arkansas_0911-L
News

WATCH: Alabama and Georgia Sent to the Principal in Latest SEC Short

just now
USATSI_16875883
News

Georgia Could Head into Jordan-Hare Without Daniels

1 hour ago
USATSI_16875549
News

Defensive Progress Report: Dawgs Defense Stifles Hawgs Offense

14 hours ago
USATSI_16876969
News

Offensive Progress Report: Georgia Offensive Line Earns A+

16 hours ago
AB6I6451-L
News

Latest AP Top 25 Released: Where are the Dawgs?

19 hours ago
USATSI_16438801
News

Sam Pittman Praises Georgia Front Seven: “They have the best defensive front 7 that I've seen."

20 hours ago
_AT25956-L
News

UGAs Offensive Line Turning the Corner, Becoming ELITE

22 hours ago
211002_mlm_fb_arkansas_0824-L
News

Smart: "Patience Gives You The Ability To Recover From Anything"

Oct 3, 2021