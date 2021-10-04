WATCH: Alabama and Georgia Sent to the Principal in Latest SEC Short

You know it's Monday when SEC Shorts releases their latest video, and following Week 5 of college football, they did not disappoint.

Monday's skit saw Alabama and Georgia called to the principal's office for "bullying"

WATCH:

Arkansas managed just 131 total yards of offense, with 60 of those coming on the game's final possession. They could not find the scoreboard and only threatened once when kicker Cam Little missed a 37-yard field goal.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman talked about the Georgia defensive front, which lived in the backfield against Arkansas.

“They have the best defensive front 7 that I've seen. They've got guys on the 2-team who could start for a lot of teams across the nation."

The Bulldogs have now pitched two consecutive shutouts: one against Vanderbilt in week four and now against Arkansas.

Many are penciling in Georgia for an SEC Championship berth. Of course, that is a long ways away, but the hype is understandable. In modern college football, offense reigns supreme, but Georgia has built their unique formula on its way to the top in 2021.

As for Alabama, well, they opened up on a 28 to 0 run to start the contest against the No. 12 ranked Ole Miss. A game in which Alabama won 42-21, while holding an Ole Miss offense to just 291 yards of total offense.

