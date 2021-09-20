SI Places Georgia at Number One

SI Now's Pat Forde released Sports Illustrated's Top 10 College Football Power rankings following week three of the college football season.

Saturday, Georgia's win over South Carolina saw them stand pat at number one in the latest SI Top 10 power ranking. South Carolina was the second "power-five" program topped by the Dawgs so far into the 2021 season.

It was also the first conference game to be played by both sides as they open up SEC play in 2021. Georgia rode the waves of JT Daniels to victory in his return from an oblique injury a week ago that caused him to miss the game against UAB.

Daniels threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns while being spectacular on third down for Georgia completing seven of seven, passing for 65 yards, and gaining six first downs on those third down plays.

Pair the performance of a returning Daniels and the "killer defense" Georgia dominated the Gamecocks throughout the game, even though South Carolina became the first offense to score a touchdown on the Georgia defense in 2021.

In their 12th quarter of the season, the Bulldogs finally surrendered an offensive touchdown. By then it was far too late to matter, with Georgia pummeling South Carolina 40-6. Backed by that killer defense, the Bulldogs had a second straight productive passing game—this time starter JT Daniels was back after missing last week with an injury, throwing for 303 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman Adonai Mitchell had career highs of four catches and 77 yards, as Georgia continues to distribute the ball to a number of receivers.

With Georgia being at number one in the power rankings, many may be wondering where Alabama is in these rankings? Well, Forde ranked the Crimson Tide at number four behind Georgia, Oregon, and Penn State. Forde said this of the Tide.

Alabama is probably held to an unfair standard of excellence, when a road win over a ranked Florida doesn’t move the Crimson Tide up in the SI Top 10. But that opening victory over Miami continued to lose currency with the Hurricanes’ 21-point home loss to Michigan State, and beating Mercer means nothing. So a lot hangs on the performance against the Gators, and it was pretty shaky at times. Pretty shocking to see a Nick Saban team outrushed 245–91.

