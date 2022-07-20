Since being named the head coach at the University of Georgia, Kirby Smart has instilled a championship-winning culture built off a physical brand of football, not only on defense but even on offense.

Smart and co. have imposed their physical ways onto the team by making practices tougher than the games, a famous saying that modern-day coaches use to justify tough and physical practices. Of course, when coaches can achieve that, it makes playing games much easier.

Physicality, toughness, and attention to detail will separate Georgia's 2021 defense for years to come.

While speaking at the annual Texas High School Coaches Association's annual convention, the national championship-winning head coaches talked about a multitude of subjects, some of which have become public knowledge, including a revelation from Smart that he contemplated retirement before the 2021 season due to the rapidly changing landscape of college football.

247Sports' Chris Hummer also rounded up some more stories that Smart shared while at the convention in Texas just a day before Smart would take the podium in Atlanta for SEC Media Day.

Hummer stated that Smart thought it was in the team's best interest around midseason last fall to make a Thursday practice, the last practice of the week before a game, an unpadded practice. That was before senior inside linebacker and eventual NFL first-round draft pick Quay Walker confronted Smart about the decision.

“Coach, you done got soft as hell,” Walker said. “We ain’t never took these pads off on a Thursday.”

After a talking to from Walker, Smart changed his mind and decided that the practice would be padded, telling the high school coaches, “There ain’t no faking it.”

