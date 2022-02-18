Why Kamari Lassiter Could Be the Next Star Corner at Georgia

Skip to main content

Sophomore Surge: Kamari Lassiter

Does Kamari Lassiter have what it takes to breakout in 2022?

After playing in all 15 games last season for Georgia, no player is arguably more primed for a breakout season for Georgia in 2022 than sophomore cornerback Kamari Lassiter. 

With Derion Kendrick off to the NFL after spending the 2021 season in Athens learning from the likes of Kirby Smart, Will Muschamp, and Jahmile Addae, en route to the defensive backs' second national championship of his college career (the first one coming at Clemson in 2018), there is no doubt that the former Rock Hill, South Carolina native, is ready for the NFL.

It should be no surprise if Lassiter is the next cornerback to start opposite Kelee Ringo; Lassiter and outgoing starter Kendrick boast a very similar frame, standing at six feet tall and weighing in at around 190 pounds. 

Cornerback and linebacker were two of the biggest focuses for the 2021 class after Georgia looked at the departure of six defensive backs from the 2020 season, where after Georgia won the Peach Bowl over Cincinnati, they saw 8 defensive backs leave the roster via the NFL Draft and Transfer Portal. 

In his most recent film study of a "bevy of young defensive stars," Brooks Austin had this to say about the former four-star defensive back.

Read More

"In his freshman season, Lassiter played in all 15 games and did he ever flash on tape. Most will remember his diving interception in Nashville against Vanderbilt, though it was more than that. On tape, Lassiter combines an explosive nature about himself paired with an elite sense of awareness for the football. The instinctual nature of a cornerback like Derion Kendrick, on a physical profile that projects as a first-round caliber athlete, Lassiter has the pedigree and freshman tape to be a breakout star for Georgia in 2022."

-'Brooks Austin

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

23B9593E-6F7D-4024-9F16-B9DD71179F26
News

Why Kamari Lassiter Could Be the Next Star Corner at Georgia

33 seconds ago
210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_1954-L
News

FILM ROOM: Georgia Has a Bevy of Young Defensive Stars

17 hours ago
210918_mlm_fb_southcarolina_1382-L
News

Georgia Bulldogs Dominating First Round NFL Mock Drafts

Feb 17, 2022
220110_AJW_FB_NCG_00676-X2
News

Super Bowl and National Championship Show The Kryptonite to the Spread Offense

Feb 16, 2022
USATSI_16851183
News

Jamon Dumas-Johnson Set for a Sophomore Surge

Feb 16, 2022
220110_mlm_fb_natty_30488-X2
News

JUST IN: Georgia to Allow Sale of Custom Jerseys

Feb 15, 2022
DB5776C2-4B1A-46C4-8DF8-0715AB2AEA5F
News

Why Justice Haynes is a Clear Must-Have for Georgia Football

Feb 15, 2022
7746AF06-046F-47F6-8F22-590A51D656D4
News

Name to Know: Could Georgia Have ID'd the Next Jordan Davis?

Feb 14, 2022