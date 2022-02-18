Why Kamari Lassiter Could Be the Next Star Corner at Georgia

After playing in all 15 games last season for Georgia, no player is arguably more primed for a breakout season for Georgia in 2022 than sophomore cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

With Derion Kendrick off to the NFL after spending the 2021 season in Athens learning from the likes of Kirby Smart, Will Muschamp, and Jahmile Addae, en route to the defensive backs' second national championship of his college career (the first one coming at Clemson in 2018), there is no doubt that the former Rock Hill, South Carolina native, is ready for the NFL.

It should be no surprise if Lassiter is the next cornerback to start opposite Kelee Ringo; Lassiter and outgoing starter Kendrick boast a very similar frame, standing at six feet tall and weighing in at around 190 pounds.

Cornerback and linebacker were two of the biggest focuses for the 2021 class after Georgia looked at the departure of six defensive backs from the 2020 season, where after Georgia won the Peach Bowl over Cincinnati, they saw 8 defensive backs leave the roster via the NFL Draft and Transfer Portal.

In his most recent film study of a "bevy of young defensive stars," Brooks Austin had this to say about the former four-star defensive back.

"In his freshman season, Lassiter played in all 15 games and did he ever flash on tape. Most will remember his diving interception in Nashville against Vanderbilt, though it was more than that. On tape, Lassiter combines an explosive nature about himself paired with an elite sense of awareness for the football. The instinctual nature of a cornerback like Derion Kendrick, on a physical profile that projects as a first-round caliber athlete, Lassiter has the pedigree and freshman tape to be a breakout star for Georgia in 2022." -'Brooks Austin

